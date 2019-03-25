GBRC – last week of Baseball and Softball registration

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming Blast ball, T-ball, Baseball and Softball Leagues for any interested boys and girls starting from 3 years old to 9th grade. The last day of registration will be March 29.

Blastball has a fee of $25, T-Ball with a fee of $35, and all other leagues have a fee of $40. Volunteer coaches are needed!

Registration is easy. Online registration now available or at GBRC office, 1214 Stone Street. For more information Like our Facebook page @ Great Bend Rec, check out our website www.greatbendrec.com, or contact our office at 793-3755.