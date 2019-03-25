Family and Community Wellness Agent begins today

written by: Donna Krug

Several transitions will occur in the Cottonwood Extension District in the weeks ahead. The first change is that Berny Unruh, who has directed the 4-H and Youth program in Barton County the past 15 years, will switch her program area to cover the Family and Community Wellness programming in the Hays office. Her first day in Hays will be Monday, March 25. We have a welcome event planned from 4-5:30

p.m. on the 25, at our office located at 601 Main Street, in Hays. If you’re able to stop by on Monday, we’d love to see you.

A farewell reception hosted by Barton County 4-H’ers is set for March 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Great Bend Recreation Center – Burnside Room. We’ll be having interviews soon to fill the 4-H and Youth position in the Great Bend office.

Another position that is currently open on the KSRE website is our Cottonwood District Horticulture Agent. Applications are due by April 3 and interviews will be held later in the month. If anyone who is reading this knows of someone who has a Horticulture or related degree, please direct them to the K-State Research & Extension website, where the application process is posted.

Besides the full time agent positions we are in the process of filling, we have a summer intern position open in both the Hays and Great Bend offices. We are looking for an energetic college student who has an interest in learning more about Extension work. It’s nice to have some extra help in our offices when we are preparing for County Fair events and other summer 4-H and Youth activities.

Cottonwood District Agents are busy with spring programming. In my program area I’m happy to report we have nearly 40 Walk KS teams in the district. It’s so nice to have some warmer temperatures as Walk KS participants keep track of the number of minutes they are exercising each week. If you are on our e-mail list, watch for our quarterly District newsletter, which should be posted during the first week of April. If we don’t have your e-mail address and you would like to receive it, give either of our offices a call to share your contact information.

Thank you all for supporting the educational programs in the Cottonwood Extension District.

Donna Krug is the District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. You may reach her at: (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu