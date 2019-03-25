Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Donald Lynn Ohlemeier, 82, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. He was born Nov. 21, 1936, at La Crosse, to Henry and Irma (Lynn) Ohlemeier. Donald married Pat Schwindt June 18, 1961, in LaCrosse, and were later divorced. Donald then married Mary (Spitznagel) Spillar December 19, 1987, at Lawrence.

Don, a long-time resident of Great Bend coming from LaCrosse, was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed carpenter and belonged to the First Church of the Nazarene. Don loved fishing and playing golf, enjoying the challenge that golf presented, especially being proud of his hole-in-one.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of the home; two sons, Doug Ohlemeier and wife Brenda of Tampa, Fla., and Todd Ohlemeier of Leander, Texas; step sons, Bill Spillar and wife Mandy of Leawood, and Steve Spillar of Columbine, Col.; one step daughter, Sharon Spillar of St. Louis, Mo.; one brother, Bill Ohlemeier of Topeka; and six grandchildren, Brandon Spillar, McKenna Spillar, Lindsey Spillar, Riley Spillar, Parker Henzel and Anais Henzel. Also surviving is his Shih Tsu, Tiny. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Merlin Ohlemeier, Marlin Ohlemeier and Gene Ohlemeier; one sister, Janice Lawrence; and long-time canine companion, Danny Boy.

Funeral services for Don will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday March 25, 2019, at First Church of The Nazarene, 4811 Broadway, Great Bend, with Pastor Josh Foster and Pastor Amy Foster. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend, with military honors conducted by the Kansas National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or First Church of the Nazarene, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530