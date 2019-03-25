Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/22 – 3/24)

3/22

BOOKED: Stephen M. Arnold on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jeanna Richter on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dontae Adams on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dawn L. Feist on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Gilbert King on GBMC case for battery with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas Kruse of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation arrest and detain with no bond.

RELEASED: Christopher Rust of Great Bend on BCDC case for DUI 2nd, driving left of center and fail to maintain, and no seat belt. Posted bond amount of $2,500 cash paid by defendant.

RELEASED: Rory R. Wright on Barton County District Court warrant to corrections.

RELEASED: Stephen M. Arnold Jr. on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,000 C/S through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Dawn L. Feist on BCDC warrant with a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cody D. Crawford on BCDC case with a $10,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

3/23

BOOKED: Hernan Llanas-Bernal of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI, driving without headlights, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC case for DUI, fail to maintain road, no DL, minor in possession, no bond.

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,147.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Paul Gilliland of Burdett on Great Bend Municipal Court case for stalking and harassment by telecommunications, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tristan Shaver of Larned on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Nichole Walker of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Diann Jean of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, improper, driving on laned roadway, ITOL, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Elizabeth Fematt of Great Bend on Ellis County warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $208.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Hernan Llanas-Bernal of Great Bend on BCDC case for DUI 1st, and driving without headlights after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bonds.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC case for DUI, fail to maintain road, no DL, minor in possession.

RELEASED: Matthew Grandclair of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Paul Gilliland of Burdett on GBMC case for stalking and harassment by telecommunications after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Nester Lopez of Bazine on BTDC case for distribute certain depressant after posting a $10,000 bond.

RELEASED: Diann Jean of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, improper driving on laned roadway, ITOL after posting a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

3/24

BOOKED: Douglas Wasinger of Hoisington on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $328 cash only.

BOOKED: Trenton Dove of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: John Zapata-Beltran of Hoisington for HMC case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez of Great Bend for GBMC case for contempt, bond set at $692 cash only.

RELEASED: Elizabeth Fematt of Great Bend on Ellis County warrant for failure to appear after posting a $208 cash bond.

RELEASED: Douglas Wasinger of Hoisington on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $328 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Trenton Dove of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco Jr. for GBMC case after completing time served.

RELEASED: John Zapata-Beltran of Hoisington for HMC case for failure to appear, after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend for GBMC case after completing serve sentence.

RELEASED: Gilbert King of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery after serving 48 hours.