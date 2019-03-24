Three vintage base ball games scheduled at Historic Fort Hays

On July 31, 1878, the commander of Fort Hays issued Special Order #4: “Enlisted men are prohibited from walking on the grass of the parade ground except on duty, this order is not intended to interfere with ball playing; but the base must be changed each time of playing.”

From this order. you can see how important ball playing was to the soldiers stationed at Fort Hays. The first game reported at Fort Hays was played in 1869, 150 years ago, although few details are known.

Soldiers stationed at various forts in Kansas played base ball (originally spelled as two words) to break the monotony of their daily routine and for the pure fun of the sport. Games were played by soldiers stationed at the forts, whose opponents included other soldiers, civilian teams, and even American Indians. Occasionally, troopers on patrol, including companies of the Seventh Cavalry, played each other, with pickets posted “to prevent being surprised by Indians.”

On Saturday, March 30, visitors to Historic Fort Hays will have the opportunity to view three vintage base ball games. Late 1800s rules and uniforms will be used, as well as terms for the game. Players are ballists, a batter is the striker, pitches are hurlers, and spectators are cranks. The three games and their starting times are: