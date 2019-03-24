Sunday Sports Headlines

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bryce Brown scored 25 points and hit seven 3-pointers, leading Auburn to an 89-75 takedown of mighty Kanas in the Midwest Region. Auburn had a 17-point lead before the midpoint of the first half and kept pouring in shots, hitting 13 3-pointers while shooting 53 percent against one of the college basketball’s premier programs.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference showed conference supremacy in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The two power conferences combined to go 13-1 in the first two days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Looking for a team that could carry Loyola-Chicago’s mantle deep into the NCAA Tournament? Check out the South Region, which has three double-digit seeds still standing. That includes those 13th-seeded Anteaters, who have some parallels with last year’s Ramblers.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt wanted to stay in St. Louis, just like Mark McGwire, Jim Edmonds and Matt Holliday. Acquired in December from Arizona, Goldschmidt gave up a chance to become a free agent after this season when he finalized a new contract with the Cardinals that guarantees an additional $130 million from 2020-24.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown had 17 points and 11 rebounds while playing only 18 minutes and top-seeded Baylor overwhelmed women’s NCAA Tournament first-timer Abilene Christian 95-38 on Saturday. Brown, the 6-foot-7 senior center, had 10 points as 32-1 Baylor scored the first 20 points in the first-round game. The Big 12 champion Lady Bears have won 15 consecutive NCAA Tournament games on their home court. Their 24-game winning streak this season is the longest in the nation.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Alexa Willard and Danielle Gitzen each scored 20 points and 11th-seeded Missouri State stunned DePaul 89-78, snapping the Blue Demon’s five-game winning streak in opening-round NCAA Tournament games. Freshman Elle Ruffridge had a career-high 15 points for the surprisingly stout Lady Bears (24-9).

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Bridget Carleton led four players in double figures with 23 points and third-seeded Iowa State throttled New Mexico State 97-61 for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2013. Alexa Middleton had 15 points, nine assists and five rebounds for the Cyclones (26-8), who were one-and-done in their last three trips to the Big Dance.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State will take on LSU in the NCAA men’s basketball regional semifinals on Thursday. The Spartans are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015 after Xavier Tillman scored a team-high 14 points in a 70-50 rout of Minnesota. Tremont Waters drove past three defenders and flipped in a shot with 1.6 to give the third-seeded Tigers a 69-67 triumph over Maryland.

UNDATED (AP) — Top seed Gonzaga will battle No. 4 Florida State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Thursday. The Bulldogs earned an 83-71 win over Baylor behind Brandon Clarke’s five monster dunks, five blocks and 36 points. Mfiondu Kabengele (kab-ehn-GAY’-lee) scored 22 points and Terance Mann added 18 in fourth-seed Florida State’s 90-62 dismantling of Murray State.

UNDATED (AP) — Carsen Edwards had a career night, scoring 42 points as Purdue knocked out reigning national champion Villanova, 87-61 to reach the NCAA men’s basketball regional semifinals. Matt Haarms added 18 points and nine rebounds for the third-seeded Boilermakers, who will play either Iowa or Tennessee on Thursday. Reid Travis had 14 points and 11 rebounds as second seed Kentucky got past Wofford, 62-56 to earn a Sweet 16 meeting with Houston or Ohio State.

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan is back in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year after pulling away for a 64-49 win over Florida. Jordan Poole scored 19 points and fueled a game-ending, 13-5 spurt as the Wolverines advanced to face Buffalo or Texas Tech. Auburn is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years after Bryce Brown nailed seven 3-pointers while scoring 25 points in the Tigers, 89-75 dismantling of Kansas.

UNDATED (AP) — In Major League Baseball signings, ace left-hander Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a new contract that guarantees an additional $145 million from 2020 to 2024. Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Paul Goldschmidt will be a Cardinal through the 2024 season after accepting five-year, $130 million extension that will take effect following the 2019 season.

Saturday Scores

NCAA Second Round

WEST

Final Florida St. 90 Murray St. 62

Final Gonzaga 83 Baylor 71

Final Michigan 64 Florida 49

SOUTH

Final Purdue 87 Villanova 61

EAST

Final Michigan St. 70 Minnesota 50

Final LSU 69 Maryland 67

MIDWEST

Final Auburn 89 Kansas 75

Final Kentucky 62 Wofford 56

NIT Second Round

Final Indiana 63 Arkansas 60

Final Lipscomb 86 UNC-Greensboro 69

CIT First Round

Final FIU 87 Texas State 81

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA Second Round

WEST

Buffalo vs Texas Tech 6:10 p.m.

SOUTH

UC Irvine vs Oregon 9:40 p.m.

Iowa vs Tennessee 12:10 p.m.

Oklahoma vs Virginia 7:45 p.m.

EAST

UCF vs Duke 5:15 p.m.

Liberty vs Virginia Tech 7:10 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ohio St. vs Houston 8:40 p.m.

Washington vs North Carolina 2:40 p.m.

NIT Second Round

Xavier vs Texas 4:00 p.m.

Wichita St. vs Clemson 2:00 p.m.

Harvard vs NC State 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs TCU 9:30 p.m.