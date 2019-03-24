New Great Bend hospital administrator making introductions

Jesse Mock made the decision to move from California to Kansas during January. It was not as much of a shock for Mock’s family when they relocated to Great Bend after he grew up in Nebraska and his wife grew up in Oklahoma. Mock was chosen to be new administrator for The University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus.

Mock was given the chance to introduce himself to the Great Bend City Council last week.

Jesse Mock Audio

Mock has more than 20 years of healthcare operational leadership experience. He most recently served as vice president and chief administrative officer for Epic Management LP / Beaver Medical Group in Redlands, California.

Mock will also oversee the St. Rose Medical Pavilion and the primary care physician group.