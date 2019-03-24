Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North northeast wind around 9 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.