KC man sentenced for 3-month crime spree, 13 armed robberies

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in an armed robbery that was part of a three-month-long spree of armed robberies at metropolitan area businesses, according to the United State’s Attorney.

Donald L. Boggess, also known as “Old School,” 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 11 years and nine months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Boggess to pay $19,796 in restitution, for which he is jointly and severally liable.

On Dec. 19, 2017, Boggess pleaded guilty to the Aug. 30, 2015, armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store at 1701 Independence Ave., Kansas City.

The crime spree, which lasted from July 25 to Oct. 20, 2015, involved 13 armed robberies of businesses in the metropolitan area in which $19,796 was stolen.

Boggess is the fourth and final defendant to be sentenced in this case. Isaac J. Williams, also known as “Dat Flyguy,” 26, of Kansas City, Mo., also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison without parole. Rahnice J. Clay, 25, of Kansas City, Mo., also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole. Deitra M. Turner, also known as “Detrix Mob Turner,” 26, of Kansas City, Mo., also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole.

During the armed robbery of the metroPCS store at 4513 Independence Ave., Kansa City, Mo., on Aug. 18, 2015, metroPCS robbery, Boggess was armed with a silver handgun while Williams stood by the door looking out. When Boggess demanded money, the sales clerk motioned to the cash register and Boggess opened the drawer, took approximately $2,627, and stuffed it into his hooded sweatshirt pocket. While taking the cash from the drawer, Boggess continued to point the handgun at the clerk and another employee. Williams and Boggess then fled the store and got into the getaway car with the Turner and Clay. All four divided and shared in the proceeds from the robbery.

During the armed robbery of the Phillips 66 gas station at 7531 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 21, 2015, Williams and Turner entered the store, while Clay was at the gas pump as the lookout and Boggess remained in the car, as he was the getaway driver. The cashier was in the middle of a transaction with a customer who had just handed her a $100 bill when Williams pushed the customer out of the way and demanded the money in the register. He then pulled out a silver handgun that was wrapped in a t-shirt and pointed it at her. The cashier opened the cash register and took out all of the cash and placed it onto the counter. Williams grabbed the cash, then he and Turner (who was standing by the door as a lookout) left the store. They got into Boggess’s vehicle and Boggess drove away. The money from the robbery was split equally among the four of them.

Clay admitted that, in two robberies, she entered the store prior to the robbery then left the store when there were no other customers. A short time later, Williams and Turner entered the store. Williams, armed with a handgun, demanded money.

During the armed robbery of the metroPCS store at 723 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 11, 2015, Turner grabbed a blue metroPCS bag from the store to put the money in to. The employee handed over approximately $312. Williams and Turner ordered her to the back to unlock the safe, but she was unable to unlock the safe.

During the armed robbery of the GameStop store at 906 Westport Rd., Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 12, 2015, Turner took one of the employees to the back and collected game systems. The employee stated he handed over approximately $555 and games. Two witnesses outside the GameStop store saw Williams and Turner run to and get into Clay’s red Toyota; Clay, the getaway driver, was already in the car. Williams, Turner, and Clay split the money and video game systems.