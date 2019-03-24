Barton Foundation Clay Shoot early registration deadline approaching

BUSINESS NEWS

Story by Brandon Steinert

The early bird registration deadline for the Barton Foundation’s Ninth Annual Sporting Clay Shoot is April 3. Registration will still be $75 after the deadline, but lunch will not be included. Lunch will be prepared by Great Western Dining.

The shoot features a 12-station course that complements Camp Aldrich’s landscape. A side game of flurries is also available, which offer participants the opportunity to compete among themselves. The shoot begins at 9 a.m. April 14 with a shot-gun start; the last shooters must start the course by 3 p.m. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. Prizes are awarded to the top man, top woman and top youth shooter as well as to the top team of three.

For questions regarding the clay shoot, call (620) 792-9306.

$75 registration fee – eye and ear protection must be worn while on the course

Registration includes 100 rounds of sporting clays – ammunition is not included

Lunch will be provided for those who pre-register by April 3

A limited number of lunches will be available to purchase the day of the shoot

Visit clayshoot.bartonccfoundation.org for more information.

The event provides funds for faculty mini-grants. Often faculty members discover opportunities, equipment or other enhancements for their classrooms that will directly impact the learning experience for their students, but due to budget restraints those needs cannot be met without outside support. The annual Clay Shoot has provided more than $86,000 has been awarded to faculty to ensure they deliver the highest level of academic excellence possible for all Barton students.

Shooters can participate as individuals or as three-person teams in a modified 100-target Lewis Class style tournament. This is not a National Sporting Clays Association sponsored event.

Registration includes 100 sporting clays, prizes for the overall winners and Lewis Class winners and chance drawings for gifts. The fee does not include shells, and shooters will need to provide their own. Shooters can bring their ATVs and golf carts. Those interested can register at clayshoot.bartonccfoundation.org.

Linden Target Sports will supply the equipment, run the operations and has designed the course to complement Camp Aldrich’s landscape.

This is the fourth time the shoot will be held at Camp Aldrich, which is located two miles north of Highway 156 between Claflin and the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area. It sits on 290 acres of rolling sand hills and wilderness areas. The camp boasts at least 70 species of wildflowers and grasses, 57 different types of birds, deer, turkey and various other animals; some of which are on the endangered species list.

In case of postponement due to inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for the fall.

For more information, contact Cape at capec@bartoncc.edu or (620) 786-1136.