Saturday Sports Headlines

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ohio State upset sixth-seeded Iowa State in the opening round of the Midwest Region. The 62-59 victory earned the 11th-seeded Buckeyes a second-round game against Houston. Kaleb Wesson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ohio State. Keyshawn Woods added 19 points. Iowa State led just once in the second half but had a chance to send the game into overtime when Nick Weiler-Babb missed an open 3.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evan Leonard hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start a run of 12 straight points in the second half that sent No. 13 seed UC Irvine to a 70-64 upset over fourth-seeded Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Anteaters held on after that run and stunned the regular-season co-champions of the Big 12 for the first tournament win in school history.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Cardinals and slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are nearing completion of a $130 million, five-year deal that will make him the highest-paid player in club history. The Cardinals acquired the 31-year-old Goldschmidt in a trade with Arizona. He had just one year left on his contract, though, and his new deal would keep him with St. Louis through 2024.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Danny Manning will return for a sixth season at Wake Forest despite his third 20-loss season in five years. Retiring athletic director Ron Wellman announced the decision 10 days after the Demon Deacons ended an 11-20 season with a loss to Miami in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The AD says they had “extensive” meetings, and he expects Manning to “take the steps needed to show improvement on the court.” Manning is 65-93 at Wake Forest.

UNDATED (AP) — The first teams will earn their spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 today. The schedule includes a Big Ten matchup between Michigan State and Minnesota, while top-seeded Gonzaga meets Baylor in the West bracket. There’s also a game between Kansas and Auburn teams that have had wild swings in their season.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Defending champion Nathan Chen has produced a spectacular free skate to win the gold medal at the figure skating world championships in Japan. First after the short program, the 19-year-old Chen made no mistakes and landed four quadruple jumps. Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu also had a strong free skate with four quads and finished second. American Vincent Zhou was third.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Paul Casey and Austin Cook are co-leaders through two rounds of the PGA’s Valspar Championship in Florida. Casey holed a 30-foot eagle putt on the 599-yard fifth hole and made short birdie putts on the other three par 5s on his way to a 5-under 66. Cook’s 67 left him even with Casey at 6 under after 36 holes.

NCAA

SOUTH

Final UC Irvine 70 Kansas St. 64

Final Oregon 72 Wisconsin 54

Final Oklahoma 95 Mississippi 72

Final Virginia 71 Gardner-Webb 56

Final Iowa 79 Cincinnati 72

Final Tennessee 77 Colgate 70

EAST

Final Liberty 80 Mississippi St. 76

Final Virginia Tech 66 Saint Louis 52

Final Duke 85 N. Dakota St. 62

Final UCF 73 VCU 58

WEST

Final Texas Tech 72 N. Kentucky 57

Final Buffalo 91 Arizona St. 74

MIDWEST

Final Washington 78 Utah St. 61

Final North Carolina 88 Iona 73

Final Houston 84 Georgia St. 55

Final Ohio St. 62 Iowa St. 59

Final Creighton 79 Memphis 67

Final OT S. Utah 80 Drake 73

