Police: 29-year-old Kansas man shot multiple times

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Friday night shooting in Wichita.

Just after 11 p.m. police were dispatched to the 7900 block of E. Indianapolis in Wichita for a shooting call, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male victim inside of the residence, who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital and remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to Wheeler.

The preliminary investigation shows that there was a disturbance that took place at the residence just before the shooting. This does not appear to be a random incident and there were no additional injuries and no one is in custody early Saturday, according to Wheeler.