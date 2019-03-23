Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting – March 25, 2019

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-05: Central Plains Oilers Boys Basketball, Outstanding 2018-2019 Season:

-The Central Plains Oilers Boys Basketball team had an outstanding 2018-2019 basketball season. The Oilers finished the season with a 28-0 record, taking the 1A state championship. The proposed Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student athletes, coaching staff and school administration for their commitment to excellence. It also declares March 25, 2019, as Central Plains Oilers Boys Basketball Day.

C. JOBFEST: Partnership Opportunity:

-JobFest is planned for Thursday, April 25, 2019. It will be held at the Great Bend Event Center, 3111 – 10th, Great Bend, Kansas. It is suggested that the County consider sponsorship of the event. The Committee has requested $1,000.00. The County has traditionally opted to contribute $500.00. Karen Neuforth, JobFest Committee Member, will provide details.

D. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Barton County Planning Commission:

-The County has sought applicants for the Barton County Planning Commission. The focus of the Planning Commission is to plan for the proper growth and development of Barton County through the enactment of planning and zoning laws for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare. Although all applicants must reside in Barton County, the majority of members must be from the unincorporated area. Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, will provide details.

E. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Cold Mix Asphalt Bids 2019:

-The Road and Bridge Department accepted bids until 2:00 p.m., March 13, 2019, for the 2019 Cold Mix Asphalt Program. The bid specified approximately 25,000 tons of cold mix asphalt material, with the County furnishing all aggregate and asphalt oil. Using County specifications, the contractor will be required to mix asphalt at the County pit on South Washington, Great Bend. Venture Corporation provided the only bid at $7.91 per ton. This is an .08 cent increase from 2018. Monies were included in the 2019 Budget for this anticipated expense. Darren Willliams, County Works Director, will provide details.

F. SOLID WASTE: Household Hazardous Waste Operating Plan and Permit:

-A new Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) building was constructed at the landfill in the summer of 2018 to better serve the public through the recycling program. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) required the HHW permit and operating plan to be updated to include changes to the program in relation to the new building. The updated operating plan has been reviewed and approved by KDHE and a new permit issued. Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director, will discuss details.

G. SOLID WASTE: Purchase of a Backhoe:

-Operations at the Landfill occasionally require the use of a backhoe or excavator. Landfill staff have historically solicited assistance from the Road and Bridge Department or leased equipment as needed. A used John Deere backhoe has become available through a government surplus program that would be beneficial for use at the landfill. Landfill management has researched the equipment and recommends purchasing. Mr. Hathcock will discuss details.

H. RESOLUTION 2019-06: Resolution Transferring and Carrying Over 2018 Unexpended Funds to the Capital Improvement and Equipment Replacement Funds:

-After accounting of all 2018 transactions, monies are suggested for transfer to the Capital Improvement and Equipment Replacement Funds. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will present details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

10:00 a.m. – Meeting as the Governing Body of Fire District No. 1

10:15 a.m. or following the close of the Fire District meeting – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:00 a.m. – Purchase of Servers – Dereck Hollingshead, Network Administrator/ IT Service Technician

11:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for March 28, 2019.

