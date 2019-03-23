McCaffery to speak about Native American art in Hoisington

Linda McCaffery, Barton Community College instructor, will be at Hoisington Public Library to speak about Native American art at 2 p.m. March 30. Light refreshments will be served.

The library has a display of her Native American art at the library through the end of the month of March. This includes pottery, storytellers, turquoise and coral jewelry, ironwood and Eskimo ivory carvings, Hopi prayer sticks sand paintings, and more.

They are pieces from her own personal collection.

“I got them everywhere over the years,” McCaffery said. Her father lived in New Mexico and while visiting, collected pieces from there and some from Durango area.

McCaffery has an undergraduate degree in history from CSU at Pueblo and a Masters from UNC in education.

She has been teaching history and cultural anthropology for 34 years at BCC.