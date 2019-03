The Barton Lady Cougar softball team sent a message that the Butler Grizzlies path to another Jayhawk League East title will not be another stroll in the park.

The Lady Cougars split a conference twinbill in El Dorado Friday, taking game one 7-2 before losing game two 15-11 on a walk-off grand slam.

Barton is now 7-1 in the Jayhawk East standings and alone in first place. Butler dropped to 3-1 and 10-4.

Barton returns home Monday to face the Sterling JV in a 1pm double header at Cougar Field.