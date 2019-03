The Barton Cougars wrapped up a four game series sweep of the Pratt Beavers Friday by sweeping a double header at Stanion Field in Pratt.

The Cougars took game one 6-4 before wrapping up the conference sweep with a 6-3 win in game two.

Barton is now in first place in the Jayhawk West at 9-3 and are 19-6 overall. Pratt falls to 1-11 and 13-14.

The Cougars return to action Tuesday in Oklahoma with a double header at Redlands.