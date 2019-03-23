Burns named next Great Bend Building Inspector

Trying to replace an employee with more than four decades of experience is never easy, but the City of Great Bend is ready to move forward following Lee Schneider’s retirement in May. Schneider serves as Great Bend’s Building Inspector.

Logan Burns has been hired as Schneider’s replacement and is working with Schneider now to learn the ropes.

Logan Burns Audio

Burns received his degree in Construction Science & Management from Kansas State University in 2012. He spent the past four years working with Joiner Construction.

Schneider started his stint with Great Bend as a volunteer firefighter. He was recognized for his 40-year anniversary of employment with the City in 2018.

The Building Inspector works under the general direction of the Fire Chief and performs duties to ensure that codes are being enforced, this includes plan reviews, building code enforcement, nuisance code enforcement, building demolition, and zoning administration.