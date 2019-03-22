Weekend Weather

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog between 8am and 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.