Watch: Kansas native, astronaut Nick Hague will take spacewalk

NASA Expedition 59 Flight Engineers Nick Hague of Hoxie Kansas and Anne McClain will begin a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station at about 7 a.m. CDT Friday, March 22. NASA Television coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 5:30 a.m., according to a media release from the space agency.

Watch the spacewalk on NASA TV and on the agency’s website .

This will be the 214th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance. McClain will be designated extravehicular crewmember 1 (EV 1), wearing the suit with red stripes. Hague will be designated extravehicular crew member 2 (EV 2), wearing the suit with no stripes.

This is the first of two battery replacement spacewalks this month. McClain and Hague will replace nickel-hydrogen batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries for the power channel on one pair of the station’s solar arrays. The batteries were transported to the station in September aboard the Japanese H-II Transfer Vehicle. The spacewalking work continues the overall upgrade of the station’s power system that began with similar battery replacement during spacewalks in January 2017.