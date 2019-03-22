Wanted Kansas teen jailed after 100 mph chase

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a high-speed chase.

Just before 12:30a.m. Friday, an officer on patrol in Salina noticed a maroon Chevrolet Equinox that seemed to be trying to evade the officer, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

When the officer reported it, another officer suggested that the driver of the Equinox might be William Donahue, Jr., 19, of Salina, who was wanted on four Saline County District Court warrants, three Salina Municipal Court warrants and for questioning in multiple cases.

The officer continued pursuing the Equinox as it pulled onto northbound Interstate 135 from Magnolia. Another officer was able to pull alongside the vehicle and positively identify Donahue as the driver, according to Forrester.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it exited I-135 at State Street, traveled westbound on Kansas Highway 140 at speeds reaching 100 mph and the vehicle blew through Brookville at 80 mph, according to Forrester.

Salina police had to stop their pursuit in the western part of Saline County because they had no radio contact with dispatchers and other law enforcement personnel.

At that point, the Kansas Highway Patrol and then the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit. Ellsworth County deputies used stop spikes to stop the vehicle.

Deputies took Donahue into custody and brought him back to the Saline County Jail. In addition to the warrants, Donahue is being held on requested charges of Theft (from a March 9 case at Menards), Obstruction (from a case on March 10), Felony flee and elude, Driving while suspended, Improper lane usage and Speeding.

