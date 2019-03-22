Two arrested after short chase through Great Bend

On Thursday, March 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Great Bend Police Officers were dispatched to 24th and Washington in reference to a known subject with active arrest warrants driving in the area.

The reporting person followed the suspect, who was driving a dark colored minivan. Officers located the vehicle in the 1500 block of Adams, where they tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle then backed up to get away from the officers at a high rate of speed, almost striking the reporting person’s vehicle. The vehicle fled from the area at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle was located a short time later in the 2300 block of 18th where the driver and passenger had parked and then exited the vehicle.

The passenger, Misty Bryant, age 39, was detained by Great Bend Police Officers as she was trying to leave the area. Officers from the Great Bend Police Department, Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol began a search of the area to attempt to locate the driver.

The Great Bend Police Department K-9, Lazar, conducted a sniff around the suspect vehicle and indicated there was an odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. Officers searched the minivan and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Bryant was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bryant was then booked into the Barton County Jail.

The driver, Jacob Hoch, age 22, was located in the area a short time later. When officers attempted to arrest Hoch, a short foot chase ensued. Hoch was apprehended in the 2100 block of 18th and arrested for aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, four Barton County District Court warrants, interference of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and other traffic offenses. Hoch was also booked into the Barton County Jail.

Formal charges on both subjects are pending in Barton County District Court.