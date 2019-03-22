Student achievement on display at GBMS

BUSINESS NEWS

Although show and tell is more than a kindergarten mainstay, Great Bend Middle School teachers and students applied this concept at Monday night’s Spring Expo to engage the whole family and build relationships.

On March 18, The Second Annual Great Bend Middle School Spring Expo welcomed nearly 300 attendees to view student achievements in an engaging format. Families enjoyed hands-on booths highlighting educational tools used in classrooms, the opportunity to drive robots or even to experience with hands-on equations. A scavenger hunt encouraged interaction and conversation, with prizes provided by the GBMS Booster Club and the Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau.

New this year, sixth-grade students from across the district were invited to attend, providing an early look into life at GBMS.

“The Spring Expo was a great way to introduce the sixth graders to our building and to view part of the exciting learning that takes place at GBMS,” said Tami Schepmann, GBMS teacher. “I really enjoyed seeing families visit with teachers and interact with the different projects, especially the middle school students showing and demonstrating for their younger siblings.”