Detective Sergeant David Paden for the Barton County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Friday morning. Paden posted a picture of drugs and drug paraphernalia that were turned into the Sheriff’s Office earlier this morning.

Here’s his post…

“A citizen located this item and contents this morning laying in the highway and turned it into the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

If you lost this 10 grams of Methamphetamine, feel free to contact myself, Detective Adam Hales or Detective Bryan Volkel and we would be happy to discuss it.

Thank you”



Nobody has come into claim or discuss the items as of yet.