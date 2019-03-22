Police: 3 suspects jailed for two Kansas armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two armed robberies and have three suspects in custody.

Just after 8:30p.m. March 12, police responded to an armed robbery call at Dollar General, 1625 South Rock in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Two employees told police two unknown suspects entered the business. One suspect pulled out a handgun and both demanded money. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business in a gray Chrysler 300 driven by a third suspect.

On March 14, police responded just after 9p.m. to a robbery at the Dollar Tree, 4830 East Lincoln. Two suspects entered the business, used a handgun and escaped with money, according to a female employee. Investigators learned that a third suspect had posed as a customer during the robbery, according to Davidson.

After an investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Rayontae Evans on Wednesday. They arrested 52-year-old Earl Williams and 37-year-old Derrick Smith Thursday, according to Davidson.

All three are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges of aggravated robbery, according to Davidson.