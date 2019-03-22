Mazouch becomes new Program Officer at Golden Belt Community Foundation

BUSINESS NEWS

Golden Belt Community Foundation Executive Director, Christy Tustin, announced the hiring of Teresa Mazouch as Program Officer.

As Program Officer of the GBCF, Teresa is responsible for all program work of the community foundation. The position focuses on building relationships with non-profit agencies in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties and partnering with them to help achieve their missions. Due to the accelerated growth, the foundation has seen an increase in the amount of funds available for distribution each year. In addition, the Foundation has become proactive in its grantmaking and strategic planning. Teresa will work closely with other staff and the Executive Director to guide the distribution process to ensure funds are thoughtfully, fairly and equitably distributed.

Teresa, a native of Great Bend, has worked in the utility business for the past 8 years. She most recently worked as the Member Services and Key Accounts manager for Wheatland Electric. She is a member of the Holy Family Parish in Great Bend, where she attends with her 3 children, Josephine, Meredith and Norah. Her girls attend Holy Family school and stay very active with the many extracurricular activities they participate in. Teresa looks forward to incorporating her commitment to serving the community and her love of helping others with her focus on the many opportunities provided by Golden Belt Community Foundation.

Golden Belt Community Foundation

At over $22 million in total assets and more than 184 funds under management, the Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.