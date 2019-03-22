KBI Investigation underway after components of meth lab found

PHILLIPS COUNTY —On Thursday, the dangerous components of a meth lab were located north of Phillipsburg, according to a social media report from the Phillips County Sheriff.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Lab Response Team was contacted and responded to neutralize the hazard and collect evidence.

According to the social media report, Sheriff Radabaugh made an exerted effort when he took office just over two years ago to rid the county of methamphetamine. This resulted in some known meth users moving from the county and 18 arrests which have all resulted in convictions. Methamphetamine has been very difficult to find in Phillips County since.

“As I publicly stated when I took office, meth is not welcome and will not be tolerated in Phillips County, I am offering a reward up to $1,000 for information which leads to the arrest of meth users and dealers in the county,” said Sheriff Radabaugh. “I will not stand around and watch this county return to what it was prior to my administration,” continued Radabaugh.

Anyone with information of illegal drug activity are encouraged to call or text 785-251-3809. This is a special number which will be answered by deputies working narcotic cases. You may remain anonymous.