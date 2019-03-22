Kansas communities order evacuations overnight due to flooding

DONIPHAN COUNTY —The KDOT is currently assisting with response to flooding in Doniphan by moving 100 tons of sand from storage domes in Horton to Elwood.

Just after 8p.m. Thursday, Doniphan County Emergency Management sounded alarms to begin evacuations, according to their social media page. The city of Elwood sounded the sirens for evacuation of the city. The water level has reached 30.13 feet and still rising 2 tenths of an inch an hour. KDOT was on stand-by to assist with evacuations.

Once evacuation were complete KDOT had planned to close the U.S. 36 ramps going into the city to keep people from returning.

During a community meeting city officials told residents utilities would be shut off to homes in advance of possible flooding.

The evacuations in Elwood and Wathena were voluntary, according to city officials. The levees were working to hold back the cresting Missouri River.

U.S. 59 remains closed at Kansas/Missouri State Line. Kansas 7 is also closed from Sparks, Kansas to Nebraska State line due to the flooding. For more information on travel go to Kandrive.org