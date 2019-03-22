GBHS Mr. Perfect Panther is tonight

Beauty, brains and brawn, the 2019 Mr. Perfect Panther will be crowned on Friday, March 22 at Great Bend High School. The pageant begins at 7 p.m. in the GBHS Auditorium; admission is $5 at the door with all proceeds benefiting the medical expenses of Kaden White.

The theme for this year’s pageant is “Fairytale.” Hosted by emcees Cailee McMullen and Shailey Clark, the 2019 contestants are Brock Blessing, Hamish Brown, Brady Daniel, Payton Doll, AJ Roberts, Marcus Schmeidler, Aaron Stein, Trenton Stueder, and Andrew Wettengel. Contestants will compete in the categories of group dance, swim wear, talent, and formal wear.

Mr. Perfect Panther is a program started in 1984 by the GBHS Kayettes. As a service club, the purpose of this project is not only to recognize ten outstanding senior guys and have a lot of fun, but more importantly to raise proceeds for medical expenses, which go to a local community member in need.

Jenna Mauler and Marcie Schartz are the chairwomen for the 2019 pageant.