Gary Allen Leiker, 53, passed away March 20, 2019, at his home in Newton. He was born Oct. 2, 1965, in Ellinwood, to Don James and Bennie Lou (Gray) Leiker. Gary married Carla Jo (Graeter) July 30, 1988, and were later divorced.

A short time resident of Newton coming from Great Bend, Gary dedicated his life to law enforcement, serving Stanton, Stafford and Barton Counties. In earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and camping.

Survivors include his father and step mother, Don James and Toni Leiker of Great Bend; one daughter, Casey Carruth and husband Cameron of Washington D.C.; three brothers, Troy Leiker and wife Dorothy of WaKeeney, Darron Leiker and wife Beth of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Chad Leiker and wife Melissa of Great Bend; one grandchild, Candice Carruth; step brothers include- Darin Workman & wife Jennifer of Liberal; Bren Workman & wife Lynne of Nebraska; Roy Workman & wife Brenda of Newton; Mark Anthony & wife Kelly of Calhan, Colorado; one step-sister, Melissa Keeler & husband Mike of Great Bend, He was preceded in death by, his mother, Bennie Lou Moos and stepfather Lyle L Workman Sr.

There will be a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Bryant Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Memorials may be given to the Gary Leiker Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

