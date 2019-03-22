Friday Sports Headlines

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Makai Mason scored 22 points and Baylor set a school NCAA Tournament record with 16 3-pointers to beat Syracuse 78-69 in the West Region. The ninth-seeded Bears found gaps in Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, mostly by getting the ball into the high post or driving and kicking out. Syracuse lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Kansas dominated inside for an 87-53 rout over Northeastern in the opening round of the Midwest Region. The fourth-seeded Jayhawks had a notable size advantage inside and used it, outscoring the Huskies 50-16 in the paint while grabbing 17 more rebounds. Kansas shot 56 percent and advanced to Saturday’s second round against fifth-seeded Auburn.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The blue bloods have plenty of competition in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech and Buffalo are building powerful programs in under-the-radar outposts. Houston is a budding mid-major in a large city. Kansas State, which fights in Kansas’ shadow, tied Texas Tech for the Big 12 title. Tennessee and Virginia Tech are better known for football. All have the talent to make a run in the tournament.

National Headlines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A pair of double-digit seeds were able to advance to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament out of DeMoines. Ja Morant has recorded the ninth triple-double in NCAA Tournament history, delivering 19 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds in No. 12 Murray State’s 83-66 win over No. 5 Marquette. No. 10 seed Minnesota won its first NCAA Tournament game in six years behind 24 points from freshman Gale Kalscheur in an 86-76 victory against Louisville.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga was the lone No. 1 seed in action in the NCAA Tournament, and the Bulldogs coasted to victory in Salt Lake City. Rui Hachimura provided 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Zags in a wire-to-wire 87-49 pounding of Fairleigh Dickinson. Top seeds Duke, Virginia and North Carolina all play today.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays have accepted a five-year, $50 million deal that covers three seasons of arbitration eligibility plus one year after he could have become a free agent. The package includes a $3 million signing bonus and a raise to $1 million for this season. He gets $7 million in 2020, $10.5 million in 2021, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023. The 26-year-old left-hander went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA last year, setting franchise records for wins and ERA.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders have gotten final approval for their lease to remain in Oakland for at least one more season. The Oakland City Council has OK’d the lease for 2019 with an option for 2020. The Alameda Board of Supervisors had voted earlier in the week in favor of the lease that had been formally approved by the Coliseum Authority last week. The Raiders will pay $7.5 million in rent for the Coliseum and the practice facility in Alameda in 2019.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Joel Dahmen and Sepp Straka are co-leaders through the opening round of the PGA’s Valspar Championship in Florida. Dahmen and Straka each fired 5-under 66s for a one-shot edge over Luke Donald, Kevin Kisner and Russell Knox. The lead stood when the wind picked up in the afternoon. Of the 28 rounds in the 60s, only eight were in the afternoon.

Thursday NCAA Scores – Friday Schedule

NCAA

SOUTH

at XL Center

Final Villanova 61 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 57

Final Purdue 61 Old Dominion 48

EAST

at Wells Fargo Arena

Final Minnesota 86 Louisville 76

Final Michigan St. 76 Bradley 65

at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Final LSU 79 Yale 74

Final Maryland 79 Belmont 77

WEST

at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Final Gonzaga 87 Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Final Baylor 78 Syracuse 69

at XL Center

Final Florida St. 76 Vermont 69

Final Murray St. 83 Marquette 64

at Wells Fargo Arena

Final Florida 70 Nevada 61

Final Michigan 74 Montana 55

MIDWEST

at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Final Kentucky 79 Abilene Christian 44

Final Wofford 84 Seton Hall 68

at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Final Auburn 78 New Mexico St. 77

Final Kansas 87 Northeastern 53

CIT

First Round

Final Charleston Southern 68 FAU 66

Final CS Bakersfield 66 Cal St.-Fullerton 58

Final Louisiana-Monroe 87 Kent St. 77

Final Hampton 81 St. Francis Brooklyn 72

Friday NCAA Schedule

SOUTH

at SAP Center at San Jose

UC Irvine vs Kansas St. 2:00 p.m.

Oregon vs Wisconsin 4:30 p.m.

at Colonial Life Arena

Oklahoma vs Mississippi 12:40 p.m.

Gardner-Webb vs Virginia 3:10 p.m.

at Nationwide Arena

Iowa vs Cincinnati 12:15 p.m.

Colgate vs Tennessee 2:45 p.m.

EAST

at SAP Center at San Jose

Liberty vs Mississippi St. 7:27 p.m.

Saint Louis vs Virginia Tech 9:57 p.m.

at Colonial Life Arena

N. Dakota St. vs Duke 7:10 p.m.

UCF vs VCU 9:40 p.m.

WEST

at BOK Center

N. Kentucky vs Texas Tech 1:30 p.m.

Arizona St. vs Buffalo 4:00 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Nationwide Arena

Washington vs Utah St. 6:50 p.m.

Iona vs North Carolina 9:20 p.m.

at BOK Center

Ohio St. vs Iowa St. 9:50 p.m.

at Fertitta Center

Georgia St. vs Houston 7:20 p.m.

NIT

Second Round

Memphis vs Creighton 8:30 p.m.

CIT

First Round

Drake vs S. Utah 8:30 p.m.