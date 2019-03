This summer will be year three for the Great Bend Bat Cats. The summer collegiate baseball team will be in a new league this summer, but home games will still be at Al Burns Field at Veterans Memorial Park. The City of Great Bend and the Bat Cats locked in the facility for another summer after Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting.

Going into the season last year, the Bat Cats had issues finding equipment to drag the field, but City Attorney Bob Suelter says the team has it all sorted out this year.

Last year, the City Council changed the facility fee from $750 to $1 to assist with the Bat Cats’ expenses. The signed facility use agreement for 2019 was once again $1.

Great Bend moves from the Jayhawk League to the Sunflower Collegiate League in 2019.

Opening day for Great Bend is May 31 with a home game against the Hutchinson Monarchs.