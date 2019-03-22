Cop Shop (3/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/22)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:02 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 140 Avenue in Albert.

Injury Accident

At 7:45 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & NE 70 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8 p.m. an accident was reported in the 900 block of NW 190 Road in Galatia.

At 8:18 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 170.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/21)

Warrant Arrest

At 2:04 a.m. an officer arrested Leroy Bowers at 3503 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Williams Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:35 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1217 Williams Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:31 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 3.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 9:43 a.m. the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

At 12:17 p.m. the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 8th Street & Hubbard Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:18 p.m. Sara Degadillo was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:57 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 4713 8th Street.

At 4:45 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 626 Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:18 p.m. an officer arrested Sarah Lewis at 1408 Kansas Avenue.