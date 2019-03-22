Cop Shop (3/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/22)
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:02 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 140 Avenue in Albert.
Injury Accident
At 7:45 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & NE 70 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8 p.m. an accident was reported in the 900 block of NW 190 Road in Galatia.
At 8:18 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 170.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/21)
Warrant Arrest
At 2:04 a.m. an officer arrested Leroy Bowers at 3503 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Williams Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:35 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1217 Williams Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 9:31 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 3.
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 9:43 a.m. the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 3907 Broadway Avenue.
At 12:17 p.m. the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 8th Street & Hubbard Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:18 p.m. Sara Degadillo was arrested at 1806 12th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 1:57 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 4713 8th Street.
At 4:45 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 626 Williams Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:18 p.m. an officer arrested Sarah Lewis at 1408 Kansas Avenue.