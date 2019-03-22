Barton softball’s Parmley conference player of the week

bartonsports.com

Betsy Parmley of the Barton Community College softball team has been voted the week five KJCCC Softball Player of the Week.

Parmley was 7-of-7 from the plate last Saturday helping Barton score a sweep over Northwest Kansas Technical College. In game one of the twin bill, the freshman launched her KJCCC co-leading fourth home run of the year adding a pair of RBI singles then capped her afternoon with three more hits and RBIs to lead the conference with 21 on the year. Raising her averages to a conference fourth best .523 batting and .604 on-base percentage while raising her slugging percentage to the top of the chart at .955, Parmley also stole a base in each game to rank 5th with six on the season.

The honor is the second straight week the Cougars have earned the weekly award as Hailey’s Pop’s .588 performance earned the sophomore week’s four recognition.

Fresh off a Wednesday sweep at Colby improving to 6-0 in conference play and 10-7 on the season, Barton will put their six game winning streak on the line Friday in El Dorado in a 4:00 p.m. doubleheader at No. 13 ranked Butler Community College (2-0, 9-3).