Barton opens series with two wins in Pratt

The Barton Community College baseball team fended off the upset minded Beavers of Pratt Community College as the Cougars scored late to secure a 5-4 opening win at Lawson-Biggs Field before exploding for eight runs in the nightcap’s fifth frame enroute to a 12-2 eighth inning run-rule shortened victory.

The victories, along with other action around the conference, moves the Cougars back into a tie for first place of the early conference season at 7-3 and 17-6 overall while Pratt slides to 1-9 and 13-12 on the season.

The series shifts to Pratt’s Stanion Field on Friday for a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader to conclude the four-game block.

 