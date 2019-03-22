Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/21)

BOOKED: Leroy Bowers of Raymond on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Sara Delgadillo of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Misty D. Bryant on Great Bend case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher DeLauder on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Sara Lewis on BTDC warrant for FTA with a bond set in the amount of $200 cash only.

BOOKED: Jacob L. Hoch on Great Bend Municipal Court case for aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, felony flee and elude, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, failure to signal, and felony obstruction, with a bond of $20,000 C/S. BCDC warrants for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christopher Rust of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI 2nd, driving left of center and fail to maintain and no seat belt, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Desie Chatfield of Great Bend after completing all local charges and being released to KDOC.

RELEASED: Kurt Woods on GBMC warrant for failure to adhere, released through Great Bend Municipal Court Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Crysti Mortimer of Wichita on GBMC warrants for contempt of court, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Maynard Charles of Kingman on Kingman Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, released to Kingman PD.

RELEASED: David Wood of Russell on BTDC warrant for two counts of violation check laws, released by court order.

RELEASED: Sara Lewis on BTDC warrant for FTA after posting $200 cash only bond.