Woman arrested for alleged arson fire at Kansas tattoo parlor

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a Thursday morning business fire.

Just before 4a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the fire at the Idle Hand Tattoo Parlor in the 900 Block of West Douglas, according to Jose Ocadiz.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire in the rear of the building. Fire attack teams were deployed to prevent the fire from spreading to the second floor. The Wichita fire investigation unit and officials from the Kansas State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set, according to Ocadiz.

Police were notified of a suspect fleeing the area at the time of the fire, according to officer Charley Davidson. With the help of witnesses, police located 36-year-old Cassie Grover at a nearby convenience store and arrested without incident. She is being held on requested charges of burglary, theft and aggravated arson, according to Davidson. Grover is a former employee at the business, according to Davidson.

The majority of the fire damage was in the Tattoo Parlor, according to Ocadiz. The estimated damage loss is approximately $80,000 to the structure and $150,000 to contents.