Watch: KHP captures another levee break near Atchison

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in the Midwest (all times local):

Another levee has breached as high water levels make their way down the flooding Missouri River.

Buchanan County, Missouri, Emergency Director Management Bill Brinton says an agriculture levee breached around 11 a.m. Thursday just across the river from Atchison, Kansas, where the river is expected to crest at record levels.

Photos of flooding near @CityofAtchison this morning including the levee break. pic.twitter.com/5zZSZud8DJ — KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) March 21, 2019

The Missouri towns of Winthrop and Lewis and Clark Village are at risk of taking on water as the size of the breach grows. But Brinton says most of the 200 people who live in the area already left.

Levee break near @CityofAtchison on the east side of the river. pic.twitter.com/ertI0vx16d — KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) March 21, 2019

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the levee is one of about 20 that have breached in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. Crests in St. Joseph, Missouri, are expected to be the third-highest on record, although only about half a dozen homes in the city aren’t protected by a federal levee.

