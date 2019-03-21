Thursday Sports Headlines

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 20 points as Wichita State topped Furman 76-70 in the first round of the NIT. Jaime Echenique had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (20-14).

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JD Miller had 15 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs beat Sam Houston State 82-69 in the first round of the NIT. Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson added 13 points apiece for the Horned Frogs.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nick Collison’s No. 4 jersey has been retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder during a ceremony before their game against the Toronto Raptors. It’s the first number the Thunder have retired since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isaiah Roby had a career-high 28 points as Nebraska edged past Butler 80-76 in the NIT first round. James Palmer Jr. added 23 points for the Cornhuskers.

National Headlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Arizona State and North Dakota State have moved into the opening round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Luguentz Dort overcame a hard foul and a leg injury to score 21 points and lead Arizona State to a 74-65 win over St. John’s. Tyson Ward scored 23 points and North Dakota State earned the right to face No. 1 seed Duke on Friday by posting a 78-74 victory against North Carolina Central.

TOKYO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners won the major league opener as Domingo Santana launched a go-ahead grand slam in a 9-7 decision over the Oakland Athletics in Tokyo. Forty-five-year-old Ichiro Suzuki was feted with the greatest cheers in his return to his country before going 0-for-1 with a walk as the second-oldest position player to start an opener. Tim Beckham also homered for Seattle, while Khris Davis, Stephen Piscotty and Matt Chapman connected for the A’s.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have wasted no time handing Brandon Lowe a contract extension, working out a six-year, $24 million contract with the infield. Lowe’s deal includes club options for 2025 and 2026 with escalators that could make the agreement worth $49 million over eight seasons. He made his major league debut last August and batted .223 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games for the Rays.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Tennessee right guard Josh Kline for their thin offensive line. The Vikings worked out a three-year, $15.75 million deal for Kline, whose streak of 46 games started is the longest active run among all NFL guards. Undrafted out of Kent State in 2013, Kline landed with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl after the 2014 season before becoming a full-time starter the following season.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have found another backup for quarterback Sam Darnold by working out a one-year package with Trevor Siemian. A person with direct knowledge of the contract says it is worth $2 million, with a maximum value of $3 million with incentives. The Jets also have Davis Webb on their roster, but were in the market for a veteran because Josh McCown is an unrestricted free agent and is mulling retirement.

Wednesday Scores

NCAA

First Four

EAST

Final N. Dakota St. 78 NC Central 74

WEST

Final Arizona St. 74 St. John’s 65

NIT

First Round

Final Norfolk St. 80 Alabama 79

Final Xavier 78 Toledo 64

Final Harvard 71 Georgetown 68

Final Wichita St. 76 Furman 70

Final TCU 82 Sam Houston St. 69

Final Nebraska 80 Butler 76

CIT

First Round

Final Green Bay 102 ETSU 94

Final Presbyterian 73 Seattle 68

Final OT Texas Southern 95 New Orleans 89

Final Rio Grande 74 Grambling St. 73

CBI

First Round

Final DePaul 100 Cent. Michigan 86

Final Brown 83 UAB 78

Final Coastal Carolina 81 Howard 72

Final OT South Florida 82 Stony Brook 79

Final Longwood 90 Southern Miss. 68

Final West Virginia 77 Grand Canyon 63

Final Loyola Marymount 56 California Baptist 55

Thursday NCAA Schedule

SOUTH

at XL Center

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs Villanova 7:20 p.m.

Old Dominion vs Purdue 9:50 p.m.

EAST

at Wells Fargo Arena

Minnesota vs Louisville 12:15 p.m.

Bradley vs Michigan St. 2:45 p.m.

at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Yale vs LSU 12:40 p.m.

Belmont vs Maryland 3:10 p.m.

WEST

at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Fairleigh Dickinson vs Gonzaga 7:27 p.m.

Baylor vs Syracuse 9:57 p.m.

at XL Center

Vermont vs Florida St. 2:00 p.m.

Murray St. vs Marquette 4:30 p.m.

at Wells Fargo Arena

Florida vs Nevada 6:50 p.m.

Montana vs Michigan 9:20 p.m.

MIDWEST

at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Abilene Christian vs Kentucky 7:10 p.m.

Seton Hall vs Wofford 9:40 p.m.

at Vivint Smart Home Arena

New Mexico St. vs Auburn 1:30 p.m.

Northeastern vs Kansas 4:00 p.m.