Mostly false alarms for mountain lion “discoveries” in Kansas

In late January, Kansas Game Wardens confirmed a female mountain lion was found deceased in Rooks County. The mountain lion was shot and eventually found by a group of upland bird hunters.

That discovery was less than two months ago, but Jason Wagner reminds Kansans that mountain lion sightings are still rare in this state. Wagner serves as the Area Wildlife Manager at Cheyenne Bottoms, northeast of Great Bend.

Jason Wagner Audio

Wagner says normally, the mountain lions that are spotted or end up killed in Kansas are adolescent males looking for new territory. Many of the mountain lions that roam through Kansas come from Colorado or the Black Hills of South Dakota.

A video from a trail cam showing a mountain north of Great Bend was confirmed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism on September 7, 2015.

Since 2007, there have been 20 confirmed mountain lions in Kansas. Prior to 2007, the last mountain lion documented in Kansas was killed in 1904 in Ellis County.