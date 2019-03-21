ELLINWOOD – Michael “Mike” T. Kern, 58, passed away March 19, 2019 in rural Barton County. He was born November 25, 1960 at Great Bend to Terry J. & Marie V. (Heckens) Kern.

A lifetime area resident, Mike lived in Ellinwood. He was a drilling supervisor and tool pusher for Pickrell Drilling in Great Bend. He loved 4 wheelers, racing, storm chasing and BBQ’s. He especially loved his family and being with his grandchildren.

Survivors include, his parents, Terry and Marie Kern of Great Bend; one son, Jared Kern and wife Shelby of Great Bend; one brother, Pat Kern of Great Bend; two sisters, Loretta Murphy and husband Jim and Lisa Mohr and husband Wes, all of Great Bend; two grandchildren, Jett and Nova Kern; three nephews, Rex Kern and wife Lacey, Dalton Murphy and Slade Mohr; three nieces, Taylor and Kylee Mohr and Madison Murphy; and two great-nephews, Trenton and Kale Kern.

There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Great Bend Events Center, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Grandchildren’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530