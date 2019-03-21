Kan. House Approves Medicaid Expansion, But The Fight Isn’t Over Yet

By JIM MCLEAN

A coalition of Democrats and moderate Republicans powered past objections from conservative leaders in the Kansas House Wednesday to approve Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s Medicaid expansion proposal.

Albeit a slightly revised version.

During a debate that stretched from midday into the evening, the coalition prevailed in a rules fight and fought off several amendments aimed at making the bill more palatable to conservatives before voting 70-54 to advance it to a final vote on Thursday.

“We’ve discussed this for five years, we absolutely cannot let this chance slip through our fingers,” said Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, a Kansas City Democrat.

In summary, the bill would:

• Expand KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program, to cover Kansans earning less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level — $17,236 for an individual or $35,535 for a family of four. The Kansas Health Institute estimates that 90,000 of the 130,000 Kansans expected to enroll would be non-disabled adults who are not currently eligible for KanCare. The remaining 40,000 would be children.

• Require the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to refer all non-disabled adults who are unemployed or working fewer than 20 hours a week to a job training program.

Parents caring for young children would be exempt. The Commonwealth Fund estimated in a 2017 report that only 11 percent of Kansans likely to enroll in expansion coverage are unemployed. Some Republicans favor a “work requirement.” But Gov. Kelly says she won’t agree to one because it would be a “nightmare” to administer.

• Establish a working group to identify additional revenue sources to offset the state’s share of expansion costs. The Affordable Care Act requires the federal government to fund no less than 90 percent of expansion costs. Expansion opponents fear budget pressures will eventually force a reduction in that funding. Should that happen, an amendment added to the bill during Wednesday’s debate would require state officials to repeal expansion.

Cost an issue

The governor’s budget office estimates that the state’s share of expansion costs in the first full year would be approximately $34 million.

A recent estimate by the Kansas Health Institute put the cost at $41.7 million. The lion’s share of that would come from “privilege fees” paid by the managed care organizations that administer KanCare and projected savings generated from using federal dollars to cover services and programs now funded by the state.

Neither the state nor the KHI estimate include a projection of how much economic activity triggered by an infusion of nearly $1 billion in additional federal Medicaid funding would increase state revenues. New research done by economists at Kansas State University indicates the spike in revenue would be nearly enough to cover the state’s share of expansion costs.

An amendment added to the bill at the urging of Rep. Troy Waymaster, the Republican chair of the House Appropriations Committee, would also help defray expansion costs by requiring beneficiaries to pay $25 a month for their coverage. Family premiums would be capped at $100 a month. Waymaster estimated the payments would generate between $26 million and $45 million a year.

What’s next

Assuming the expansion bill clears a final vote in the House, it would go to the Senate. Expansion advocates say they believe they have to votes to also pass it there, but the margin may be narrower.

However, both Senate President Susan Wagle and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning are opposed to it.

Denning, an Overland Park Republican, has said in a recent interview he’d “be willing to have (a) conversation with the governor” about terms of expanding Medicaid.

Multiple polls showing that sizeable majorities of Kansas voters favor expansion should motivate Denning, Wagle and others to seek a compromise, Kelly said.

“This is something,” Kelly said, “they don’t want to be talking about next year in an election year.”

Jim McLean is the senior correspondent for the Kansas News Service. You can reach him on Twitter @jmcleanks.

——————-

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the debate over expanding Medicaid in Kansas (all times local):

4p.m.

Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Kansas have won a big vote in the Republican-controlled Kansas House on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expansion plan.

THANK YOU to all supporters of KanCare expansion who stood up and spoke out at the Capitol today! We can’t do this without you. #ksleg #ExpandKanCare pic.twitter.com/byGW6dM8dA — Expand KanCare Now! (@ExpandKanCare) March 19, 2019

The House voted 69-53 on Wednesday to add Kelly’s expansion plan to an unrelated health care bill. The House broke off its debate so that members could draft other amendments but the House expected to return to it later Wednesday.

The vote indicates that supporters have enough votes to get a version of Medicaid expansion through the House.

Majority Leader Dan Hawkins conceded that a bill is likely to pass and said the dynamics of the Legislature’s debate have changed. The conservative Wichita Republican opposes Medicaid expansion.

Kelly wants to provide Medicaid coverage to up to 150,000 more Kansans. Top Republicans argue that expansion would be costly.

___

1:26 p.m.

Medicaid expansion supporters have forced a debate in the Republican-controlled Kansas House on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expansion plan.

The House was debating Kelly’s proposal Wednesday as a proposed amendment to an unrelated health bill. The chamber’s GOP-led Rules Committee declared the amendment out of order, but the House voted 62-55 to overturn that decision.

Medicaid expansion supporters hoped to rewrite the bill and gain first-round approval in the House later Wednesday. It would be their first significant victory since 2017, when they passed an expansion bill, only to see then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback veto it.

Kelly wants to provide Medicaid coverage to up to 150,000 more Kansans and supporters argue that it will help many working families. Top Republicans argue that Medicaid expansion would be costly for the state.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Medicaid expansion supporters have forced a debate in the Republican-controlled Kansas House on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expansion plan.

The House was debating Kelly’s proposal Wednesday as a proposed amendment to an unrelated health bill. The chamber’s GOP-led Rules Committee declared the amendment out of order, but the House voted 62-55 to overturn that decision.

Medicaid expansion supporters hoped to rewrite the bill and gain first-round approval in the House later Wednesday. It would be their first significant victory since 2017, when they passed an expansion bill, only to see then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback veto it.

Kelly wants to provide Medicaid coverage to up to 150,000 more Kansans and supporters argue that it will help many working families. Top Republicans argue that Medicaid expansion would be costly for the state.