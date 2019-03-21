Kansas sheriff investigates scam aimed at registered offenders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam aimed at registered offenders in Kansas.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s department, registered offenders reported receiving calls from a person posing as a deputy from the sheriff’s department. The caller claims the offender is not in compliance and urges the offender to send money to pay the fines or bond.

The Montgomery County sheriff reminded the public they do not call offenders or anyone to collect money. Investigators are working to learn the identity of the callers and bring them to justice, according to the release.

Anyone who receives a similar call should hang just hang up. If you received a call, the sheriff’s office wants you to contact law enforcement.