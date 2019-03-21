Kansas man dies after motorcycle collides with pickup’s trailer

HASKELL COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Haskell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Richard Hidalgo, 71, Plains, was westbound on U.S. 56 behind a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by John Giesbrecht-Fehr, 34, Ulysses. The motorcycle ran into the side of the pickup’s trailer as the Chevy slowed down and turned North on to County road OO.

Hidalgo was transported to Santanta District Hospital where he died. Giesbrecht-Fehr was not injured. Hidalgo was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.