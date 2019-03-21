Friday Weather

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Light south wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 45. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.