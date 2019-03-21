Dateline – Hoisington

Everett J. Davis, 78, died March 20, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital. He was born March 10, 1941, in Satanta, Kansas, the son of Everett Aurel and Lucille Marie (Yeager) Davis. Everett served in the Vietnam War as a Private First Class with the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #3111, of Great Bend.

A longtime Hoisington resident, Everett retired from the Missouri-Pacific Railroad.

On January 23, 1967, he married Marilyn J. Korf, they later divorced and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2013.

Survivors include four children; Bob Davis of Wichita, Mike Davis and wife Melissa of Hoisington, Kathy Sidman of Iola, Wisconsin, and Kevin Davis of St. Petersburg, Florida; brother, Kenneth Davis of Minnesota; two sisters, Zola Crum of Hartman, Colorado, and Shirley Hartley of Kansas City; step-brother Curtis Body of Minnesota; six grandchildren, Danny Davis, Alex Davis, Daegan Davis, Liam Sidman, Kayla Sidman, and Danielle Davis.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mike Joiner presiding.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.