FULTON, TEXAS – Ellen Marie Leikam, died at her home in Fulton, Texas, January 16, 2018. She was 90 years old. She was born in Great Bend, Kansas on July 20, 1927, to Earnest and Avice Buck. She married Aloysius Leikam of Hays, on June 14, 1980. He died on March 16, 1998, in Hays.

Elllen later moved to Texas where she enjoyed the weather and the beauty of the Gulf of Mexico. She attended the First United Methodist Church and volunteered at Castaways Thrift Shop in Rockport, Texas. She was a member of the Women’s Club of Aransas County.

Survivors include, three children, Glenda Cooper, Georgellen McConnell, and James Kraft; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Felts; one niece; two nephews; one great-niece; and two great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, “Al” Leikam, and her son, Charles “Ernie” Miles.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Singleton presiding.

