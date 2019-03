bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College softball team earned a pair of tough one run victories Wednesday at Colby Community College as the Cougars won 1-0 and 5-4.

The Cougars remain unbeaten in conference play at 6-0 improving to 10-7 on the season while Colby slides to 4-2 and 14-8 overall.

Barton will put their six game winning streak on the line Friday in El Dorado in a 4:00 p.m. doubleheader at No. 13 ranked Butler Community College.