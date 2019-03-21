Cop Shop (3/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/20)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:08 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 20 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/20)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:28 a.m. an accident was reported at 2202 28th Street.
At 8:19 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.
Theft
At 1:14 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported theft of movies.
Diabetic Problems
At 2:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4708 10th Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 5:57 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 10th Street & Williams Street.