Cop Shop (3/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/20)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:08 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/20)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:28 a.m. an accident was reported at 2202 28th Street.

At 8:19 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Theft

At 1:14 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported theft of movies.

Diabetic Problems

At 2:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4708 10th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 5:57 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 10th Street & Williams Street.