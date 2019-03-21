Busy schedule at the SRCA Dragstrip

The SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend is a busy place from the end of March through October. There are races at the dragstrip nearly every weekend, and even when there’s not a race, oftentimes there is another event scheduled at the Great Bend Expo Complex.

SRCA Board of Directors President Hank Denning says there are a lot of expenses that go into maintaining the track. In order to make more money they would need more open dates, something that is not easily available.

SRCA has scheduled 12 Summit and Test and Tunes for 2019, and the Lucas Oil races will return in September. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the SRCA Dragstrip is staffed by an all-volunteer crew.

The SRCA collects entry fees from racers and gate fees from spectators as its source of income.

The first Test and Tune is March 29 with Summit Points Race #1 on March 30.