Barton County ranks 70th in latest health rankings

Barton County dropped from 67 to 70 in the latest Health Rankings released this week by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation who has been providing the rankings since 2011. The number 70 ranking by Barton County was out of 102 Kansas Counties that were in the report. The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program compares the health of nearly all counties in the United States to others within its own state, and supports coalitions tackling the social, economic and environmental factors that influence health. Here’s Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.

Shelly Schneider Audio

Schneider says the rankings provide a revealing snapshot of how health is influenced by where we live, learn, work and play, and talked about some areas that brought the county’s overall ranking down.

Shelly Schneider Audio

Most neighboring counties also fell in the rankings this year led by Russell County who went from 17 to 56. Stafford County was ranked 37th last year but is number 72 this year and Rush County went from number 41 to 58. Pawnee County fell from 76 to 80. Area counties that saw improvement this year included Pratt County who went from 49 to 19, Edwards County who went from 81 to 78 and Rice County who is ranked 73th this year after being ranked 83rd last year.

2019 Kansas State Health Rankings (2018 rank in parenthesis)

1 Johnson (JO)

2 Nemaha (NM)

3 Pottawatomie (PT)

4 Wabaunsee (WB)

5 Riley (RL)

6 Gray (GY)

7 Thomas (TH)

8 Marion (MN)

9 McPherson (MP)

10 Marshall (MS)

11 Mitchell (MC)

12 Morris (MR)

13 Jefferson (JF)

14 Stevens (SV)

15 Leavenworth (LV)

16 Coffey (CF)

17 Douglas (DG)

18 Hodgeman (HG) (21)

19 Pratt (PR) (49)

20 Rooks (RO)

21 Washington (WS)

22 Trego (TR)

23 Ellis (EL) (9)

24 Miami (MI)

25 Ottawa (OT)

26 Franklin (FR)

27 Harvey (HV)

28 Grant (GT)

29 Doniphan (DP)

30 Logan (LG)

31 Chase (CS)

32 Kiowa (KW)

33 Butler (BU)

34 Greeley (GL)

35 Smith (SM)

36 Decatur (DC)

37 Lincoln (LC)

38 Allen (AL)

39 Haskell (HS)

40 Comanche (CM)

41 Ellsworth (EW) (30)

42 Graham (GH)

43 Dickinson (DK)

44 Gove (GO)

45 Sumner (SU)

46 Scott (SC)

47 Cheyenne (CN)

48 Clay (CY)

49 Lane (LE)

50 Meade (ME)

51 Saline (SA)

52 Jackson (JA)

53 Finney (FI)

54 Cloud (CD)

55 Jewell (JW)

56 Russell (RS) (17)

57 Ford (FO)

58 Rush (RH) (41)

59 Seward (SW)

60 Anderson (AN)

61 Sheridan (SD)

62 Lyon (LY)

63 Barber (BA)

64 Norton (NT)

65 Kearny (KE)

66 Neosho (NO)

67 Brown (BR)

68 Reno (RN)

69 Osage (OS)

70 Barton (BT) (67)

71 Phillips (PL)

72 Stafford (SF) (37)

73 Rice (RC) (83)

74 Hamilton (HM)

75 Elk (EK)

76 Sedgwick (SG)

77 Morton (MT)

78 Edwards (ED) (81)

79 Shawnee (SN)

80 Pawnee (PN) (76)

81 Woodson (WO)

82 Geary (GE)

83 Rawlins (RA)

84 Sherman (SH)

85 Crawford (CR)

86 Bourbon (BB)

87 Linn (LN)

88 Cherokee (CK)

89 Atchison (AT)

90 Ness (NS) (69)

91 Harper (HP)

92 Clark (CA)

93 Cowley (CL)

94 Wilson (WL)

95 Republic (RP)

96 Osborne (OB)

97 Kingman (KM)

98 Montgomery (MG)

99 Wyandotte (WY)

100 Greenwood (GW)

101 Labette (LB)

102 Chautauqua (CQ)

NR Stanton (ST)

NR Wallace (WA)

NR Wichita (WH)